Just in: Vienna cancels Kremlin-funded Currentzis concert

By norman lebrecht
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow’s Vienna Konzerthaus concert by the Greek conductor Teodor Currentzis and his musicAeterna orchestra has been abruptly cancelled under public and political pressure. Currentzis and...

Slipped Disc

Compromised Currentzis keeps wriggling on Russia

The Russian-based Greek conductor Teodor Currentzis and his German SWR orchestra have issued a joint statement calling for ‘peace and reconciliation’ in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Currentzis does not condemn the Russian invasion, nor will he limit his involvements in Russia, some of which are funded by a sanctioned...
Slipped Disc

Just in: Currentzis project is shelved by Munich

The Bavarian State Opera was planning a production with Teodor Currentzis and his Putin-bank funded Russian ensemble MusicÆterna. Suddenly, that does not look like such a good idea. This decision was not easy for us, but became necessary due to the situation caused by the war in Ukraine and...
Slipped Disc

War damage: Netrebko cancels Vienna in July

The Russian soprano does not expect present conditions to end soon. She has cancelled a Vienna Konzerthaus concert with her husband, Yusif Eyvazov on July 2, relocating it to September next year. The concert organisers say: ‘DEAG Classics AG, in coordination with the artists and the Wiener Konzerthausgesellschaft, announces that...
Slipped Disc

Slow tears drop in London amid more blood in Ukraine

The marvellous church of St Martin in the Fields opened a new series of richly varied concerts last night. Alastair Macaulay was there for slippedisc.com:. The church of St Martin in the Fields is a perfect meeting place for ancient and modern music. One of London’s most historic churches, it stands at the nexus of many traffic lanes for vehicles and pedestrians. On Saturday night, its “Drop, slow tears” concert of Tenebrae and Christian Forshaw – all dressed in sober black and arrayed near the church’s altar – brought modern threads to ancient religious music, as well as some music by no means ancient.
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
Daily Mail

Iced out! Roman Abramovich's $50M Aspen mega-mansion - and a $11.8M guest house - may be his first assets frozen by the White House as officials look to finally levy sanctions against the Russian billionaire

Two multimillion dollar mega-properties in Colorado that are owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich are prime targets to be frozen by the U.S. government if the billionaire is finally sanctioned by the White House, according to experts. Abramovich has been sanctioned in the UK and Canada in response to the...
Slipped Disc

KLM throws a cello off plane

This looks like a return to pre-Covid normality. !!! Warning ⚠️ to my dear cello colleagues !!! :. This morning, I was denied the access to a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight with my #cello although I had an extra-seat booked and paid, following all rules of extra-seat reservation.
Daily Mail

Russian troops are retreating and deserting and have been repelled from strategic Kyiv suburb which could stop Putin's forces from surrounding the capital, Ukraine claims

Russian troops are retreating after being repelled from a strategic Kyiv suburb, Ukraine has claimed, in a move which could stop Vladimir Putin's forces from surrounding the capital. Ukraine’s armed forces said Moscow has lost its 'offensive potential' and reinforcements were being called in from the 'depths' of Russia to...
The Week

U.S. seizes its 1st Russian oligarch superyacht since Putin's Ukraine invasion, intends to keep it

U.S. and Spanish authorities on Monday boarded and seized a superyacht the U.S. says belongs to Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, at port on the Spanish island of Mallorca. A U.S. seizure warrant says Vekselberg has owned the Tango, a 250-foot luxury yacht worth about $90 million, since 2011, but has kept his ownership shielded through shell companies and other opaque financial instruments.
