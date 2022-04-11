ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

MSU Athlete Engineering Summit to highlight how collaboration improves human performance

msstate.edu
 1 day ago

STARKVILLE, Miss.—An upcoming conference hosted by Mississippi State University will highlight the ways unique collaborations can cultivate human performance success. The inaugural Athlete Engineering Summit will be held May 11-12 at East Mississippi Community College’s Communiversity. Organized by MSU’s Athlete Engineering research group, the conference theme is “Secret Sauce: Sharing how...

www.msstate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
1049 The Edge

Meet Naz Hillmon: Michigan Women’s Basketball Highest Draft Pick Ever

Those of us that love to rep the Maize and Blue know that Michigan Women's Basketball has never been the best, but over the last 4 years they have gotten better thanks to arguably the best player to ever put on a women's basketball jersey on Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor. Naz Hillmon, a forward that stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, from Cleveland, Ohio dominated in high school and sought to do the same in the College.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Starkville, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Starkville, MS
WILX-TV

Michigan State University’s Nia Clouden drafted to WNBA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University senior Nia Clouden was drafted Monday night to the Connecticut Sun. She was the No. 12 pick in the WNBA draft. The former Spartans guard is the second-leading scorer in MSU women’s basketball history. Clouden announced in March that she would not return for a final season at MSU and instead declared for the WNBA draft.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Splits Sunday Twinbill With OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (MSU Athletics) -- Michigan State baseball split Sunday’s doubleheader with Ohio State, rallying from down 6-0 and 8-2 to win game one, 10-8, before the Spartan comeback came up short in the second game, falling 8-7, Sunday afternoon and evening at OSU’s Bill Davis Stadium to complete the altered three-game Big Ten Conference series.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy