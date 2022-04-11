MSU Athlete Engineering Summit to highlight how collaboration improves human performance

Those of us that love to rep the Maize and Blue know that Michigan Women's Basketball has never been the best, but over the last 4 years they have gotten better thanks to arguably the best player to ever put on a women's basketball jersey on Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor. Naz Hillmon, a forward that stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, from Cleveland, Ohio dominated in high school and sought to do the same in the College.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO