Purdue golf places 2nd and Boiler Invitational

The No. 31 Purdue men’s golf team fell short on the back nine of Sunday's final round, finishing second at the Boilermaker Invitational.

Purdue tallied a 54-hole total of 2-under par 850 (284-278-288) to finish eight shots behind No. 21 Illinois at 842 (284-277-281), according to a Purdue Athletics press release. The Boilermakers held a two-shot lead midway through the front nine on Sunday, but couldn’t string together enough birdies to hold off the Fighting Illini. Eastern Michigan was third at 25-over par 877. The Boilermakers have now finished second seven times in the 18-year history of the Boilermaker Invitational, the release said.

Leading the Boilermakers was senior Cole Bradley, who finished as the runner-up with an 8-under par 205 (64-73-68). Bradley and Illinois standout Adrien Dumont de Chassart waged a back-and-forth battle on the back nine that was ultimately decided when de Chassart rolled in a five-foot part putt on 18 to hold off Bradley. Nonetheless, it was Bradley’s second-straight top-10 finish and third in his last four events.

Sophomore Herman Sekne finished tied for fourth at 1-under par 212 (73-67-72). Sekne has five top-10 placings and six top-20 showings in eight events this season. Sekne owns 16 rounds of even-par or better, good for the eighth most in a season in school history.

Andrew Farraye continued his strong play with an 11th-place finish at 3-over par 216 (78-66-72). Farraye was 1-under par through 17 holes, but a double-bogey on the 18th hole dropped him out of the top 10. The finish, however, was his second straight top-20 showing.

Joe Weiler placed tied for 25th at 8-over par 221 (73-72-76) while Luke Prall tied for 47th at 16-over par 229 (74-74-81).

Playing as individuals, Peyton Snoeberger placed tied for 11th at 3-over par 216 (72-70-74), Nels Surtani was tied for 16 at 5-over par 218 (77-72-69), Nick Dentino was 22nd at 7-over par 220 (73-71-76) and Kent Hsiao was 37th at 12-over par 225 (76-73-76).

Purdue will be off until the end of the month at the Big Ten Championships, played at the Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Indiana.