ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue golf places 2nd and Boiler Invitational

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2va26S_0f5l7Pe600
Then-freshman Herman Sekne tees off during Purdue’s spring invitational in April. David Hickey | Staff Photographer/

The No. 31 Purdue men’s golf team fell short on the back nine of Sunday's final round, finishing second at the Boilermaker Invitational.

Purdue tallied a 54-hole total of 2-under par 850 (284-278-288) to finish eight shots behind No. 21 Illinois at 842 (284-277-281), according to a Purdue Athletics press release. The Boilermakers held a two-shot lead midway through the front nine on Sunday, but couldn’t string together enough birdies to hold off the Fighting Illini. Eastern Michigan was third at 25-over par 877. The Boilermakers have now finished second seven times in the 18-year history of the Boilermaker Invitational, the release said.

Leading the Boilermakers was senior Cole Bradley, who finished as the runner-up with an 8-under par 205 (64-73-68). Bradley and Illinois standout Adrien Dumont de Chassart waged a back-and-forth battle on the back nine that was ultimately decided when de Chassart rolled in a five-foot part putt on 18 to hold off Bradley. Nonetheless, it was Bradley’s second-straight top-10 finish and third in his last four events.

Sophomore Herman Sekne finished tied for fourth at 1-under par 212 (73-67-72). Sekne has five top-10 placings and six top-20 showings in eight events this season. Sekne owns 16 rounds of even-par or better, good for the eighth most in a season in school history.

Andrew Farraye continued his strong play with an 11th-place finish at 3-over par 216 (78-66-72). Farraye was 1-under par through 17 holes, but a double-bogey on the 18th hole dropped him out of the top 10. The finish, however, was his second straight top-20 showing.

Joe Weiler placed tied for 25th at 8-over par 221 (73-72-76) while Luke Prall tied for 47th at 16-over par 229 (74-74-81).

Playing as individuals, Peyton Snoeberger placed tied for 11th at 3-over par 216 (72-70-74), Nels Surtani was tied for 16 at 5-over par 218 (77-72-69), Nick Dentino was 22nd at 7-over par 220 (73-71-76) and Kent Hsiao was 37th at 12-over par 225 (76-73-76).

Purdue will be off until the end of the month at the Big Ten Championships, played at the Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Indiana.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Boilermakers lose five players to transfer portal

Five women’s basketball players have left the program since the end of the season. Junior guards Jeanae Terry and Mide Oriyomi, sophomore center Ra Shaya Kyle, senior guard Brooke Moore and senior forward Nyagoa Gony announced their intention to enter the transfer portal in the past two weeks. Kyle,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
French Lick, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Illinois State
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
The Exponent

Purdue baseball wins close game after two blowouts

In a series that saw both highs (a 17-0 win on Saturday) and lows (a 10-3 loss Sunday afternoon), it all came down to the final game with rivalry bragging rights on the line. Tensions were high in the top of the ninth inning Sunday night. Pitcher Griffin Lohman seemingly felt it more than anybody. The Boilermakers were in a high-scoring affair and needed one more out to steal a win and the series.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dye
The Exponent

Purdue Softball: Boilers steal one, lose series to Maryland

Purdue hosted Maryland for a three-game series this weekend, ending with the Terrapins coming out on top 2-1. The series featured a double-header Saturday that the two teams split 1-1. The following game, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, to decide the series winner saw Maryland (21-16, 6-2 Big Ten) put away the Boilermakers (19-21, 2-6 Big Ten) in a quick seven innings.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Athletics pairs with INFLCR under new NIL deal

Purdue Athletics announced the launch of the Boilermaker Marketplace, a portal for businesses and employers to connect and work with Purdue athletes, according to a Purdue Athletics press release. Under the new Name, Image and Likeness rules, student-athletes are allowed to market themselves and make money off of their name, image and likeness, often referred to as NIL.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Boiler Invitational#Purdue Athletics
The Exponent

Jackson Smeltz named among National Players of the Week

Racking up 13 strikeouts and giving up only one hit over eight innings Saturday vs. Indiana, junior pitcher Jackson Smeltz put together the most dominant outing in the history of Alexander Field and was recognized for the performance with a spot on Collegiate Baseball's list of the National Players of the Week.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Aviation Day 2022

Purdue Aviation Day was held on April 9 at the Purdue Airport from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Commercial Airlines and Military Aviators flew in for the event, allowing attendees to go inside many different aircrafts and socialize with representatives of different companies. This event attracts the Purdue community and local West Lafayette residents alike.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

4 observations from Wisconsin football's 10th spring practice

The University of Wisconsin football team focused on cleaning things up at Tuesday’s spring practice. Saturday’s work was essentially a scrimmage and it featured the most 11-on-11 plays reporters have seen this spring. But the Badgers had longer individual and small-group portions of practice to hammer home some fundamentals.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Why Wisconsin football's outside linebacker room is the best its been in years

Paul Chryst said junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig’s injury this spring was a good thing for that position group. Herbig is arguably the best returning player on the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense, and he had nine sacks and two forced fumbles during a breakout sophomore season. He suffered a left arm injury that has sidelined him during 11-on-11 drills during spring practices, but Chryst believes a silver lining of Herbig’s time off is what it’s done for the players who would be getting reps behind him.
MADISON, WI
The Exponent

MU softball must slow Georgia's offense in conference matchup

Georgia softball’s season started similar to Missouri’s — with an extra-innings game decided by one run. The Tigers were fortunate to come out on top. The Bulldogs not so much. But the two months since then have made those games a distant memory. Georgia has established itself as a force in the SEC. Missouri not so much.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy