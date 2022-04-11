Purdue baseball wins close game after two blowouts

Junior infielder CJ Valdez slides to first base. Valdez was 2 for 4 at the plate during Purdue's 10-3 loss in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

In a series that saw both highs (a 17-0 win on Saturday) and lows (a 10-3 loss Sunday afternoon), it all came down to the final game with rivalry bragging rights on the line.

Tensions were high in the top of the ninth inning Sunday night. Pitcher Griffin Lohman seemingly felt it more than anybody. The Boilermakers were in a high-scoring affair and needed one more out to steal a win and the series.

He threw a wild pitch, allowing baserunners to advance and the current batter to walk to first, loading the bases. Lohman’s first two pitches to the next batter were both balls. The Boilermaker remained calm and followed with three straight strikes to clinch the win.

Purdue (21-7, 3-4 Big Ten) won 16-15 over Indiana (12-18, 2-4 Big Ten), coming out on top of a roller coaster of a series.

“I told our guys, ‘It’s going to be a heavyweight fight today,’” head coach Greg Goff said after the win. “We (had) a lot on the line. Both teams needed to win a series. (I’m) just so, so proud of how our guys fought, losing the lead a couple of times. Just fighting to the end, I just thought they were resilient today.”

The Boilers got the best of the Hoosiers early with a 12-5 lead at the end of the fourth inning.

The 7-run lead wasn’t enough. Indiana scored 4 runs in the fifth and 5 runs in a sixth inning, in which the Boilers used three different pitchers.

Purdue now down 14-12, junior outfielder Jake Jarvis saved the day with an RBI double and running in for the tying run off a hit from junior outfielder Mike Bolton Jr.

It was junior outfielder Curtin Washington Jjr. who put the game away with a 2-run single. Lohman put the game away for the Boilers, and the team was able to come away with a win.

Game 2: Purdue 3 — Indiana 10

After a monstrous 17-run outing in its first meeting with Indiana, Purdue struggled to string together runs in the second game, leaving a total of 10 runners on base and only capitalizing three times when they had runners in scoring position.

The Boilermakers lost to the Hoosiers 10-3 in the second game of the series and the first of a doubleheader.

After hits from third baseman Cam Thomspon and second baseman Paul Toetz, Purdue led 2-0 in the first. That would be the last time the Boilermakers scored till the sixth inning.

Indiana struck back in the third inning with a two-run home run. A walk, hit by pitch and stolen base placed IU runners on first and third to begin the fourth inning. An RBI single made the score 4-2 and forced an early pitching change for Purdue.

A few more RBI hits made the score 7-2 in the fifth inning. The Hoosiers had scored in three straight innings and turned the tides in the series.

“We’re one of the grittiest teams in the country,” Washington Jr. said after the game, “and we always feel that we can come back at any point of the game no matter how many runs we’re down.”

The Boilermakers had a chance to begin their comeback in the fifth inning, loading the bases with one out.

Sadly,the Indiana second baseman ended their hopes, diving and catching a lightly hit ball and threw back to first to record a double play and end the inning. Indiana would extend their lead to 10-3 in the following innings and Purdue was held scoreless in the final three innings leading to the blowout loss, tying up the series 1-1.

Game 1: Purdue 17 — Indiana 0

In the first game of the series, Purdue blew the top off of Indiana. Its offense put the team in a great position early and continued to add on runs while its defense stayed solid to beat IU 17-0 in the first of a three-game home series.

The Boilermakers capitalized on base runners provided by off-the-mark IU pitchers that combined for nine walks and seven hit batters. Purdue’s offense consistently put the ball in play striking out just five times all day while its defense contributed a shut-out game.

“Their starter, (Jack) Perkins, (has) a really good arm, and I thought our guys did a great job of competing in the box today,” Goff said. “He’s usually a guy that strikes out at least one (batter) per inning, and our hitters just did a great job of competing.”

Purdue got off to an explosive start in the first inning, putting up four runs courtesy of senior Evan Albrecht’s and junior Jake Jarvis’ two RBI singles – all part of a two-out rally. The Boilers tacked on a few insurance runs throughout the game, but it wasn’t until the eighth that things truly fell apart for IU, as pitching struggles gave way to a 10-run inning.

Junior Jackson Smeltz started on the mound for the Boilers and did his part to keep the game scoreless for the eight innings he pitched, racking up a season high 13 strikeouts in the process. Smeltz improved to 5-0, and remains undefeated this season.

“I like to work fast, I like to be aggressive,” Smeltz said. “And when they’re getting frustrated about me going fast it gives me more motivation — I get heated up a little bit.”

Purdue’s offense recorded 11 hits on the day from seven players. Junior CJ Valdez led his team in hits with three, resulting in two RBIs. Albrecht and Jarvis each had three RBIs and both reached base three of the four times they appeared at the plate.