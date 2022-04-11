ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Better Call Saul' snags Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for final season appearance

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their "Breaking Bad" roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on the upcoming season of "Better Call Saul," the prequel spinoff of that...

