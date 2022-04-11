ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Magma Equities, Franklin Templeton Buy 281-Unit Palencia Apartment Homes in Plano

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePLANO, TEXAS — A joint venture between two California-based investment firms, Magma Equities and Franklin Templeton, has purchased Palencia...

rebusinessonline.com

