A truck has struck a utility pole Perrysburg Township Monday morning resulting in possible live wires being down at the scene.

The crash happened at Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, located at 291 M St., near 3rd Street.

The road was closed until approximately 3:30 p.m. while Toledo Edison crews worked to repair the three damaged poles. A private company remained on the scene making further repairs.

No one was injured in the incident.