Premier League

Transfer news: Haaland undecided on City or Real Madrid move

BBC
 1 day ago

www.bbc.com

Yardbarker

Jody Morris on how Chelsea can turn around Real Madrid tie

Jody Morris wasn’t working for Chelsea in 2012, but you can bet he was watching as a fan as the Blues made their way to win the final. It felt like we were knocked out several times – after the first leg against Napoli, after the red card against Barcelona, after Bayern Munich’s goal in the final, but as Morris points out in quotes picked up by Paul Brown, the Blues kept fighting back, and they ended up holding the trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chelsea showed their spirit and potential despite heartbreaking Champions League exit to Real Madrid

MADRID -- There is no preferred way to surrender your Champions League crown, but nothing could come much closer than this. Asked on the eve of Tuesday's game how champions bow out of a competition if it has to be their time, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel replied: "By not accepting it before it ends. By leaving everything on the pitch that we have and by showing we can work harder, play better, that we know we can take more risks and that we show our true face and live up to our full potential."
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Champions League: Chelsea eliminated by Real Madrid after extra time

What a night. Two dramatic ties, one of them an absolute classic. Chelsea, the reigning champions, are out and we know two of our four Champions League semi-finalists. But who will join La Liga duo Real Madrid and Villarreal? Manchester City or Atletico Madrid will battle it out to face Real, with Liverpool and Benfica both eyeing a showdown with the Yellow Submarine.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Fulham close to signing Manor Solomon

What the papers sayFulham are close to sealing a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old is sought after as a replacement for 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho, who will move to Liverpool.Donetsk are reportedly asking for a £7 million fee.Tottenham are confident of signing the in-demand Sam Johnstone in the summer, writes The Sun. The 29-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract at West Brom at the end of this season and has also been chased by Southampton.The same paper reports that Flamengo have withdrawn their offer to sign Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira. The Brazilian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

UEFA orders partial closure of Atletico stadium for Man City clash

April 11 (Reuters) - UEFA on Monday ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday over the "discriminatory behaviour" of their supporters. Kevin De Bruyne's 70th minute goal earned City a 1-0 win at home in...
FOX Sports

Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

MADRID (AP) — Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team's comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals. Benzema had scored a hat trick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Karim Benzema blocks Chelsea’s path to Champions League comeback against Real Madrid

Already, the Chelsea squad are talking about how they can do it, how it’s been done before. Recent Champions League seasons have, after all, had far bigger comebacks than that required by Thomas Tuchel’s side to overturn a 3-1 deficit at Real Madrid. He has been pointing to the lessons of some of them in his preparations, where the players have been revved up.In that regard, Tuchel’s stark words on Wednesday that the tie was not alive have served their purpose. The squad have been riled.They immediately responded with one of their most ravenous displays of the season, a 6-0...
CBS Sports

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United: What soon-to-be appointed Man Utd boss brings from Ajax to Premier League

Erik ten Hag of Ajax has reached a verbal agreement to become the next manager of Manchester United, according to the Athletic on Tuesday. One of the worst-kept secrets to come out of the international break has finally put the Manchester United managerial search to bed. Ralf Rangnick was hired on a six-month contract as manager which came with a two-year consultation role ahead of the new season. At the time, it wouldn't have been farfetched to imagine a scenario where he would be recommended to stay put as manager, but disappointing results led the club to look elsewhere, and a deal for ten Hag is now in final stages.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
