Padres Scratch Blake Snell With Adductor Tightness

On Tuesday night, after San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected in the third inning of the team’s 13-2 victory over the San Diego Padres, assistant coach Alyssa Nakken took over for him and made history as the first woman to ever coach on the field during a regular-season Major League Baseball game.
Seventy-five years ago, on April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson wore number 42 for the Dodgers and broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball. Kansas City played a major role in his journey to make history.
The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
When it comes to realistic candidates for the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching job, some of the names mentioned most are Doc Rivers, Quin Snyder and Juwan Howard. One name seems to be flying under the radar, but he would not only likely excite LeBron James and Anthony Davis but also be the best option.
Andre the Giant, The Great Khali, The Big Show … Satnam Singh?. Singh, the one-time draft pick of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, debuted as a pro wrestler this week for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). The 7-foot-2 Singh had a grand entrance during the latest episode of “Dynamite” and knocked the stuffing out of Samoa Joe. Take a look.
Comments / 0