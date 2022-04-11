ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

UK Treasury chief fights to save reputation in tax storm

By DANICA KIRKA
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEe7F_0f5l2UAM00
Britain Treasury Chief FILE - Rishi Sunak, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer poses for the media as he leaves 11 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Sunak has defended his wife’s decision to take advantage of rules that allow many foreigners to escape U.K. taxes on their overseas income, saying critics have launched a smear campaign against her to get at him. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) (Alastair Grant)

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief, once seen as a potential candidate for prime minister, is fighting to save his reputation by requesting an investigation of his own conduct after a series of news reports on his family’s finances raised questions about his judgment.

Rishi Sunak, a 41-year-old former hedge fund manager, asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson to direct his adviser on ministerial standards to review all of the disclosures Sunak has made — such as his wife's tax exemption status and her connection to a company that received government contracts — since he became a government minister.

Sunak said he was confident all “relevant information” was appropriately declared, but he wanted an investigation to reassure the public.

“My overriding concern is that the public retain confidence in the answers they are given, and I believe the best way of achieving this is to ensure those answers are entirely independent, without bias or favor,” Sunak wrote in a letter to Johnson dated Sunday.

Sunak's standing has been damaged by revelations that his Indian-born wife took advantage of rules that allow many foreigners to escape U.K. taxes on their overseas income. It came at the same time he was raising income taxes for most residents already facing a cost-of-living crisis tied to soaring energy prices.

Sunak defended his wife after the first reports that she had opted for "non-domiciled" tax status, saying she is a private citizen with her own career and independent investments and shouldn't be subject to the same level of scrutiny as a politician.

But by Friday, his wife, Akshata Murty, a fashion designer and the daughter of an Indian billionaire, said she didn’t want the issue to become a “distraction” for her husband so she had decided to pay U.K. taxes on her worldwide income.

Married people in the U.K. file separate tax returns, unlike in the U.S. where many file joint returns.

But the brouhaha hasn’t ended.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, wrote to Johnson on Sunday asking that his ethics adviser investigate six issues relating to Sunak’s disclosures.

These include allegations that he failed to reveal his wife’s stake in Infosys, an information technology company that has won several contracts from the government, and concerns about the so-called blind trust Sunak established to allow him to maintain his holdings in an investment fund while giving up any role in their day-to-day management.

Steve Reed, Labour’s spokesman on justice issues, said Monday that he believes Sunak has violated government rules on ministerial conduct. Ministers sometimes resign if they break these rules.

“If the chancellor’s household is benefiting from contracts of that kind, that should have been something that he declared in the register of interests, but he didn’t,” Reed told the BBC. “There’s a whole list of areas where the chancellor appears to have failed to declare things he should have declared.”

Sunak’s Cabinet colleagues have defended him.

Environment Minister George Eustice rejected suggestions that Sunak was “too rich” to be chancellor of the exchequer or even potentially prime minister.

“I don’t think it’s right that we should have a rule that says you’re too wealthy to be able to do a role,” he told the BBC. “What matters is the knowledge, the technical expertise, that you have.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

UK treasury boss defends plan to ease cost-of-living crisis

LONDON — Britain’s treasury chief is defending his spending priorities after have critics attacked him for not doing enough to help families struggling with the biggest cut in living standards on record. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Thursday that he understood families were struggling with rising prices but his...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Boris Johnson
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Government Contracts#Uk#Uk Treasury#Ap#Indian
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Reuters

UK trade chief says will meet with U.S. Commerce chief on steel talks

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Britain’s trade minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said she will meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo later on Tuesday to discuss resolving the U.S.-UK steel tariff dispute. “We’ve been making good progress,” Trevelyan told reporters at an event in Baltimore of the steel talks. “We’ll see where...
BALTIMORE, MD
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
67K+
Followers
97K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy