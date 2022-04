INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former state lawmaker on Friday said even a symbolic divestment from Russia is a smart move. Four days after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered the state to review its finances for any possible ties to Russia. His order specifically instructed the state retirement system to see if any of its investments involved the Russian ruble or any Russian-owned or -affiliated companies. The same order directed the Department of Administration to review state contracts and the Commission on Higher Education to review program and grant funding for public colleges and universities.

INDIANA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO