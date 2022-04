WASHINGTON - The United States Navy Recruiting Command announced on Monday, April 11 that it is offering an enlistment bonus of $25,000 to anyone who enlists Active Duty. The Navy is the only U.S. military branch currently offering this high of an enlistment bonus for any new enlistee. Depending on an enlistee’s rating, the enlistment bonus could be as high as $50,000.

