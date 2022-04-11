ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MI

Seed library restocked!

By Sara Swanson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Since 2014 the Manchester District Library (MDL) has hosted the Manchester Seed Library, which serves as a location for community members to come pick out and take home free seeds. After being packed away for the cold,...

