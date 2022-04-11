Lake County Colleges are Major Economic Drivers

Colleges in Lake County, IN are well known for creating big opportunities that go far beyond the positive outcomes of their students. They are major economic drivers that support thousands of regional jobs and help attract investment from all kinds of unique entities. Data released in three separate economic...
Long Lake Township has requested to take over ownership of Twin Lakes Park, which is currently owned by the county. The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners plan to meet on Wednesday to hear more about the thoughts behind this proposal. “It’s kind of a big deal because the responsibility...
Avon Lake Kiwanis will be hosting Ted Esborn as their guest speaker at 7:15 p.m., March 31, in the Waugmann Gallery at the Avon Lake Public Library, 32649 Electric Blvd. Esborn, who has been Avon Lake’s economic developer since 2016, will address the future of the city’s power plant, according to a news release. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
MISHAWAKA — Civic leaders say there is a developer interested in saving the 100 Center, but anyone taking on the task of transforming the pre-Civil War building will face several daunting issues.
Kate Voelker, Mishawaka Common Council member and president of the city's Historic Preservation Commission, said a local Realtor has indicated a developer...
When Ebenezer and Lovee Sheldon settled in Aurora in 1799, and those that followed them from New England over the next decade, they brought with them the basic things needed to survive in the wilderness of the Western Reserve. Families depended on their own skills to survive. Everyone in the family was expected to work, even the children. Daily chores included fetching water from the nearby stream, chopping wood to heat their cabins and to use for cooking. Settlers planted gardens and tended to the sheep and cows that they brought with them. While they may have brought with them their rope bed, they made crude furniture to meet their needs. They spun yarn and wove their own cloth. They collected maple sap to make syrup and made their own candles. Their daily existence was a dramatic change from what they had been accustomed. To obtain glass for window, nails, fine linen, coffee, tea, sugar, spices, tobacco, and other such items required a 30-mile journey to Warren or 110 mile trek to Pittsburgh. The trips were over “dark and gloomy” wilderness trails with “bears and wolves prowling and growling.”
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute South High School seniors recently won a statewide competition and will soon compete internationally as they continue to focus on promoting organ donation. Micah Huckaby and Landrie Flack took first place in the Community Giving category of the 2022 Indiana DECA...
