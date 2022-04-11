Lake County Colleges are Major Economic Drivers

When Ebenezer and Lovee Sheldon settled in Aurora in 1799, and those that followed them from New England over the next decade, they brought with them the basic things needed to survive in the wilderness of the Western Reserve. Families depended on their own skills to survive. Everyone in the family was expected to work, even the children. Daily chores included fetching water from the nearby stream, chopping wood to heat their cabins and to use for cooking. Settlers planted gardens and tended to the sheep and cows that they brought with them. While they may have brought with them their rope bed, they made crude furniture to meet their needs. They spun yarn and wove their own cloth. They collected maple sap to make syrup and made their own candles. Their daily existence was a dramatic change from what they had been accustomed. To obtain glass for window, nails, fine linen, coffee, tea, sugar, spices, tobacco, and other such items required a 30-mile journey to Warren or 110 mile trek to Pittsburgh. The trips were over “dark and gloomy” wilderness trails with “bears and wolves prowling and growling.”

