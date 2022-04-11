ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MI

Parks clean up has a successful day

By Marsha Chartrand
themanchestermirror.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. “The weather really wasn’t bad at all,” said Village President Pat Vailliencourt. “It was not raining or snowing and not too cold.”. Perhaps Vailliencourt’s memory was slightly more thawed out by late...

themanchestermirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

City of Summit to host Earth Day Clean-Up

The City of Summit is hosting its annual Earth Day Clean-Up on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. The rain date is Sunday, April 3. The event is being organized by members of the Summit Environmental Commission. People of all ages and abilities are invited to volunteer to help beautify city parks and open spaces. Individuals may volunteer on the day of the event at Briant Park or Martin’s Brook Park.
SUMMIT, NJ
CBS Pittsburgh

Volunteer Groups Come Together To Clean Up Emerald View Park

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two local groups climbed up and down the slopes of Mount Washington on Saturday to help clean Emerald View Park. It was the 29th annual clean-up event hosted by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Explorer’s Club of Pittsburgh. The experienced rock climbers and mountaineers rappelled up and down the mount, removing litter and other scattered trash. “As beautiful as the city of Pittsburgh is, we want to keep it that way, so we’re doing our small part to help out and keep Pittsburgh clean,” said Michelle Bothun, the acting safety officer. Volunteers cleaned everything from trash to even electric scooters that had been thrown over the hill.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Albany Herald

It's spring cleaning time ... Here's a checklist

Goodhousekeeping.com recently posted this handy checklist: Easy Spring Cleaning Tips for a Sparkling Home. 1.Clean your doormats; Trap more dirt by using two mats, one outside the door and one inside. To refresh, hose off and air-dry outdoor mats. Vacuum indoor ones on both sides — going over the back will push trapped dirt out onto the floor where it will be easier to pick up.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, MI
Local
Michigan Society
WWLP 22News

Hottest spring home decorating design trends

(Mass Appeal) – Many people use the springtime season to update the look of their homes and living spaces. Jared Mallet, Design Consultant for Summerlin Floors, is here now to share some of the latest trends.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WJTV 12

Kosciusko community clean up day set for April 23

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership and Waste Management will host a Community Clean-Up Day event on Saturday, April 23. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Participants will meet in the Attala County Coliseum parking lot on Highway 12 East. All trash will be brought to […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rain And Snow#Village#The Parks Cleanup Day#Sharon Valley Bike Shoppe#Mirror
WBIR

Volunteers clean up Danny Mayfield Park during event organized through statewide campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers filled Danny Mayfield Park Saturday morning with a single goal in mind — to keep Knoxville beautiful. They gathered for a cleanup event organized by Keep Knoxville Beautiful, in partnership with Food City and the Mechanicsville Neighborhoods Association. Most of the people who stopped by to help clean up the park were employees of Food City, according to a release from officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Thrillist

9 Must-Haves to Spring Clean Every Area of Your Life

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. This time of year brings about sunny skies, pretty flowers,...
SHOPPING
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Overnight fire destroys longtime restaurant in Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. — An overnight fire has destroyed the Community Restaurant in downtown Zeeland, a staple of the community for decades. Crews were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Tuesday or reports of a commercial fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the roof of the East Main Avenue restaurant and fire active throughout a large portion of the building.
ZEELAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Itemlive.com

There is an art to this clean-up in Lynn

LYNN — It took a community effort Friday afternoon to clean up Clark Park after its East Lynn Little League mural was vandalized in February.  Friday’s effort, which involved repainting The post There is an art to this clean-up in Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
96.7 KISS FM

Clean It Up! Bozeman Plans 2022 Dog Poop Cleanup Day

As temperatures begin to warm up and the snow begins to melt, many people that live in Bozeman are looking forward to getting outside and spending time outdoors. Bozeman is home to a lot of dog owners, and dog parks and trails in the area are heavily used. During the winter, it's difficult to keep up with maintenance in those places due to snow. If you've gone for a hike on any of the trails in the Bozeman area, you've probably noticed a lot of little baggies of dog poop.
BOZEMAN, MT
WPRI

Clean up the clutter

Whether you start with a shelf, handbag or drawer, clearing clutter allows you to find lost belongings which will not only boost your mood but also reduce stress on your relationship. Lifestyle Expert, Victoria Sophia of Happily Ever Victoria, shares five tips to easily get rid of clutter for good.
HOME & GARDEN
WTRF- 7News

Kennywood moving up opening day; Park makes upgrades

Opening Day at Kennywood just got a week closer: Kennywood announced Wednesday that it will open in exactly one month, on Saturday, April 16, for an exclusive Passholder preview. The park will be open for the public starting Easter Sunday, April 17. “From the moment Guests arrive in our parking areas, they will be greeted […]
LIFESTYLE
WTGS

2022 St. Patrick Day clean up easier than years past, city officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — It was an early start for cleanup crews this morning to clean up the city’s squares after yesterday’s festivities. Parade clean-up is usually a full day's work but this year city officials said they woke up to a pleasant surprise. Savannah city officials said parade-goers did a good job keeping the city clean for yesterday’s festivities and the cleanup effort was significantly easier than in years past.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy