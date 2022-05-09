ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Floyd Mayweather to fight unbeaten boxer Don Moore on Dubai hotel helipad

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCvG9_0f5kuuba00

Floyd Mayweather will step into the boxing ring once more when he takes on Don Moore on the helipad of a Dubai hotel in May.

Mayweather, 45, retired as a former five-weight world champion in 2018, beating UFC star Conor McGregor to improve his professional record to 50-0.

The American has fought in exhibition bouts since, stopping kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 and going the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul last June.

Now Mayweather is set to box in another exhibition fight when he faces the unbeaten Moore on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel on 14 May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2O57_0f5kuuba00

Moore, 42, has a professional record of 18-0-1 but has not fought since 2016.

The American, nicknamed “Dangerous”, won his last two contests via stoppage and has 12 knockouts to his name overall.

On the undercard of Mayweather vs Moore, former UFC champion Anderson Silva continues his boxing venture and Sweden’s Badou Jack will also be in action.

Tickets for the Global Titans Dubai event, which will air on LIVENow, will be available exclusively in NFT format – a first in international boxing.

BoxingNews24.com

De La Hoya says Bivol dominated Canelo Alvarez, fight wasn’t close

By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya says WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol dominated Canelo Alvarez last weekend in a fight that wasn’t at all close. Promoter De La Hoya doesn’t agree with Canelo’s belief that he won eight of the twelve rounds against the unbeaten Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
