What are Quordle 79’s answers?

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Since the release of Quordle , a spinoff of the viral online game Wordle , players have put their skills to the test, as they can now find the answer to four different puzzles everyday.

Compared to Wordle, which was purchased by The New York Times last January, the goal and format of Quordle remain the same. Players can guess five-letter words, and after each guess, the tiles will turn green, yellow, or grey to show if they have entered the correct letters to the puzzle.

However, in Quordle, players have to guess four five-letter words at the same time in order to win. They have nine tries to answer all four words correctly. So, when you type in a guess, you’re guessing a word for all of the four, different word puzzles.

A new Quordle game will be available to players every day, just like Wordle. So what’s the correct words for today’s Quordle, game #79?

Spoilers for game 79 below:

The answers are: DRUNK, HAPPY, MAKER and INANE.

On social media, many Quordle players have expressed how difficult they thought today’s game was.

“Well I started out strong with a 1... then barely squeaked by,” one tweet reads .

“Ugh. This is hard!,” another Twitter user wrote.

Others noted how amused they were by the four word choices in today’s game.

“Today’s word choice seems to be judging me,” one person jokingly wrote on Twitter.

Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone their vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone their vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from their boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: Bend It Like Beckham is just as iconic now as it was 20 years ago

Bend It Like Beckham is one of the most iconic movies ever to have graced our screens, and 20 years on, it still holds a special place in my heart.I remember discovering it at my aunt’s house as a child. It flickered across her tiny TV screen while she got dressed, and I became fixated on the image of a girl who looked like me – in a Manchester United football shirt, no less.Just as I started to get into it, we had to leave. I sighed and was visibly frustrated, so my aunt laughed and handed me the DVD...
MOVIES
womansday.com

'Today' Fans Are Showing Up to Support Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Over Emotional Instagram

Al Roker tips his hat to the impact of strong women and the strong daughters they create. On March 26, the Today show weatherman shared a rare moment with his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their daughter, Leila. In the photo, the ABC News correspondent embraces the couple's eldest child during a visit to Paris where she lives full-time. Al's family picture was placed side-by-side with a snap of Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown-Jackson and her daughter, who is also named Leila.
INTERNET
The Independent

The Independent

