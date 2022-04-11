Tish Cyrus Files For Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus — Again

Photo: Getty Images

Tish Cyrus is reportedly calling it quits with country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus after nearly three decade of marriage. Tish filed for divorce in a Tennessee court, marking the third time the couple has filed for divorce — following Billy Rays filing in 2010 and another filing from Tish in 2013 — according to a report from TMZ on Monday (April 11).

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and his wife share five children, including “Midnight Sky” artist Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus , the youngest of the family at 22, avoiding any need to determine custody arrangements. The oldest of the Cyrus children is Brandi Cyrus , a 34-year-old DJ. Tish, 54, and Billy Ray, 60, tied the knot in their Franklin, Tennessee home in 1993.

TMZ — noting that Miley and her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, got married in the same spot as Tish and Billy Ray — pointed out that many fans observed that Billy Ray was absent from family photos around the holidays and in photos that Miley has shared on her social media channels, sparking speculation about possible trouble in the relationship. It wasn’t immediately clear why Tish opted to file for divorce from Billy Ray as of publication time on Monday morning.