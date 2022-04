The Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-5) fell to the Vancouver Canucks (36-28-10), 5-4, in overtime on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena. The teams traded goals in the first period as Bo Horvat and Alec Martinez each found the back of the net in the opening frame. Vancouver used goals from Vasily Podkolzin and Elias Pettersson to take a 3-1 lead before Michael Amadio netted his ninth goal of the season for the Golden Knights. Brad Richardson added a late goal as the Canucks took a 4-2 lead into the third. Shea Theodore scored twice in the third period including the game-tying goal with 41.4 seconds left to send the game into overtime, but Quinn Hughes iced the game for Vancouver early in the extra session.

