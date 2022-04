Peter Cottontail’s Bunny Trail can be traced through northern Macomb County on multiple dates this spring, as local cities celebrate Easter in fun and unique ways. Easter fun begins on March 30 at Lois Wagner Memorial Library in Richmond, when adults age 16 and up will gather in the library meeting room to learn to make a unique craft. The library is located at 35200 Division Road in Richmond. The free craft-making event will start at 6:30 p.m.

RICHMOND, MI ・ 22 DAYS AGO