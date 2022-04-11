ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Julian Lennon Sing His Dad’s ‘Imagine’ for First Time

By Allison Rapp
 1 day ago
Julian Lennon performed his father's song "Imagine" for the first time in public. The singer-songwriter played the song as part of Global Citizen’s current social media fundraising campaign Stand Up for Ukraine, which is sending financial relief to Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia. Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt...

IN THIS ARTICLE
