Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente watches his diet but hungers for Champions League title

By Alex Kirkland
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"I don't eat breakfast." Marcos Llorente -- Atletico Madrid midfielder, winner of LaLiga, conqueror of Manchester United and owner of perhaps the best abs in Spanish football -- is telling ESPN about the lifestyle he says made him the player he is. "I eat lunch at 2 p.m., dinner...

theScore

Watch: Who else? Benzema settles instant classic with 96th-minute goal

When Real Madrid needed a goal, Karim Benzema came to the fore once again. The Frenchman decided Tuesday's topsy-turvy clash against Chelsea, delivering a 96th-minute header that powered Madrid to the semifinals of the Champions League. The extra-time goal, Benzema's 12th in his last eight Champions League matches, gave the...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
ESPN

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
Casemiro
Zinedine Zidane
Marcos Llorente
Diego Simeone
ESPN

Chelsea showed their spirit and potential despite heartbreaking Champions League exit to Real Madrid

MADRID -- There is no preferred way to surrender your Champions League crown, but nothing could come much closer than this. Asked on the eve of Tuesday's game how champions bow out of a competition if it has to be their time, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel replied: "By not accepting it before it ends. By leaving everything on the pitch that we have and by showing we can work harder, play better, that we know we can take more risks and that we show our true face and live up to our full potential."
BBC

Champions League: Chelsea eliminated by Real Madrid after extra time

What a night. Two dramatic ties, one of them an absolute classic. Chelsea, the reigning champions, are out and we know two of our four Champions League semi-finalists. But who will join La Liga duo Real Madrid and Villarreal? Manchester City or Atletico Madrid will battle it out to face Real, with Liverpool and Benfica both eyeing a showdown with the Yellow Submarine.
FOX Sports

Benzema strikes again as Madrid fends off Chelsea comeback

MADRID (AP) — Chelsea’s title defense in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Tuesday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team's comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouse back into the semifinals. Benzema had scored a hat trick...
Soccer
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
SPORTbible

Villarreal Post The Perfect Response After Defeating Bayern Munich

Villarreal made a mockery of any chat about La Liga being a 'Farmers League,' as they knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League, and then they literally mocked it. All the talk this week has been how the Premier League is the best league in the world, especially with Manchester City and Liverpool considered the two best sides in the world.
