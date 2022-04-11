ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York budget wins

By RY RIVARD, MARIE J. FRENCH
POLITICO
 1 day ago

Presented by Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. WINS IN NEW YORK...

Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
POLITICS
News 4 Buffalo

Former governor Andrew Cuomo releases another TV commercial

(WIVB) – Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has released a new TV ad, which looks to be another campaign commercial. Local political experts told News 4 that at this point, it’s hard to tell if the former governor ispreparing to run for office, or if this is his way of trying to repair his […]
POLITICS
Government
POLITICO

DeSantis, Moody get dinged for 'Sweet Florida' promotion

Editor’s Note: We’re resending today’s newsletter after technical issues inserted code and made our earlier version generally hard to read. We apologize for any inconvenience. Good Thursday morning. Gimme Three Steps — You can tell when election season is moving into full gear when the legal complaints...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
PIX11

Not gone yet: New York hits 5 million COVID cases

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just over two years after the state’s first COVID case, New York reached a grim milestone of 5 million virus cases, according to data from John Hopkins University. The first case, a 39-year-old Manhattan woman, was reported on March 1, 2020. A second case was confirmed in Westchester County two days […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KUTV

Gas tax suspension under consideration in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — After weeks of debate, it seems like one policy trying to decrease gas prices for New Yorkers might soon become a reality. A bipartisan group of lawmakers called for New York state to suspend its gas tax after prices at the pump went above $4 and beyond.
TRAFFIC
KOMO News

Schumer announces $22 million in funding for New York state community projects

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday touting $22 million in funding for various projects in New York state. Schumer joined local leaders at the Blake Annex, which is a shared workspace for non-profits. Schumer says he has secured federal funds for overall expansion classroom space there.
U.S. POLITICS
State budget talks drag on with little transparency

After several hours of will-they, won’t-they last night, there still is no announced budget deal for the fiscal year that was supposed to begin April 1. Top lawmakers on Tuesday did say they were close to agreement with Gov. Kathy Hochul on several points, and felt confident in the consensus they reached on criminal justice issues, one of the major holdups. The deal will likely include allowing judges to set bail for more kinds of offenses and make it easier to hold repeat offenders. It will also include some changes to discovery law, which lawmakers say are aimed at preventing cases from being thrown out on technicalities.
POLITICS

