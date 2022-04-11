New York budget wins

After several hours of will-they, won’t-they last night, there still is no announced budget deal for the fiscal year that was supposed to begin April 1. Top lawmakers on Tuesday did say they were close to agreement with Gov. Kathy Hochul on several points, and felt confident in the consensus they reached on criminal justice issues, one of the major holdups. The deal will likely include allowing judges to set bail for more kinds of offenses and make it easier to hold repeat offenders. It will also include some changes to discovery law, which lawmakers say are aimed at preventing cases from being thrown out on technicalities.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO