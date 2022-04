Ankush Khardori, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, is a Politico Magazine contributing editor. This week brought the first outright acquittal of one of the roughly 800 defendants who have been charged by the Justice Department for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021. Federal prosecutors in the District of Columbia had charged Matthew Martin with four misdemeanor offenses stemming from his presence in the Capitol that day, but after a two-day bench trial, the presiding judge concluded that Martin’s defense — that he believed police had allowed him to enter the building — was at least “plausible.”

POTUS ・ 4 DAYS AGO