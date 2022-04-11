ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Projects like Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway can unlock development

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uaOs_0f5kqsyy00

Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway, which links Nairobi and Mombasa, East Africa’s largest port, was built to ease the pressure on the road network. Construction started in 2013 and was completed in 2017, with an extension in 2019. The line transports passengers as well as cargo. It makes the trip between the cities safer and shorter.

The project is also being promoted as a means to develop Kenya’s mining, oil, gas, energy and commercial agriculture sectors as well as the wider East African region. It aims to link Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan to the Indian Ocean trade routes to the east.

Projects like this are known as development corridors and have the potential to bring major socioeconomic benefits. Access to jobs and markets, efficient transport, cheaper food and opening up isolated areas are among them.

In today’s episode of Pasha we bring you the first episode in a series we’re running on development corridors. This episode looks at the positive aspects of such initiatives. Our guest this week is Jessica Thorn, a research associate with the Development Corridors Partnership between Tanzania, Kenya, China and the UK.

Photo:

“View of the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway Bridge through the Nairobi National Park Nature Reserve near Nairobi, Kenya” by schusterbauer.com found on Shutterstock.

Music: “Happy African Village” by John Bartmann, found on FreeMusicArchive.org licensed under CC0 1.

“Gimme That African Vibe” by John Bartmann found on FreeMusicArchive.org licensed under Attribution 4.0 International License..

Sounds: “South African train” by Deathicated found on Freesound licensed under Attribution License.

Comments / 1

Related
travelnoire.com

Not One African Nation Made The World’s Happiest Country List, These Countries Prove Otherwise

The World’s Happiest Country List has just been released, but not one African country ranked in the top 50. For the fifth year in a row, Finland took the top spot for the World’s Happiest Country. The report uses data from the Gallup World Poll. It takes into consideration life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support, low corruption and trust from the public.
AFRICA
Reuters

Kenya to deport Rubis CEO amid fuel crisis - local media

NAIROBI, April 13 (Reuters) - Kenya plans to deport the CEO of fuel storage and distribution company Rubis Energy Kenya over a fuel crisis, The Daily Nation newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing senior government sources who said the state signed a deportation order. The government has cancelled the work permit...
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation Africa

South African universities are training their gaze on the United States. Why it matters

Three academic institutions in Africa have established units dedicated to the study of the United States. They are University of the Witwatersrand’s African Centre for the Study of the United States, the American Language Centre in Morocco , and most recently, the University of Pretoria’s African Centre for the Study of the United States. University of Pretoria Principal Tawana Kupe and Christopher Isike, the new Centre’s Director, explain why Africans need a better understanding of America.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Indian Ocean Trade#Nairobi National Park#National Railway#Commercial Agriculture#Standard Gauge Railway#East African#Freemusicarchive Org
Reuters

Uganda fights crop-devouring armyworm, blaming climate change

KAMPALA, April 12 (Reuters) - Uganda's government said on Tuesday it was deploying pesticides to fight an outbreak of African armyworm, which devastates cereal crops and has been discovered in 35 districts of the country. Uganda is a significant maize producer and exports a large part of its annual output...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Country
China
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
The Guardian

A security agreement between China and Solomon Islands could impact stability in the whole Pacific

A leaked draft security agreement being negotiated between China and Solomon Islands could have security implications for the whole Pacific. The draft document sets out a broad framework covering Chinese “police, armed police, military personnel and other law enforcement and armed forces” deployments to Solomon Islands. The agreement also allows China, with the consent of Solomon Islands, to make ship visits, provide logistical support and have stopovers and transition in Solomon Islands.
POLITICS
Phys.org

Discovering the forest wonders of Africa, and the threats they face

Africa's forests are some of the natural wonders of the world. As someone who has spent decades studying the ecology and management of tropical forests, I'm constantly amazed by the unique forest ecosystems on the continent. Some of them are most likely unknown to the public at large, yet so...
AFRICA
KEYT

CDC: Avoid travel to this ‘very high’ risk Indian Ocean island

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added just one new destination to its highest-risk category for travel on Monday — and it’s again an Indian Ocean island nation. Moved up to Level 4 is Madagascar. Off the southeastern coast of Africa, it’s known for its unique...
WORLD
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy