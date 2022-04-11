ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne, PA

Community Champion of the Week: Dr. William (Bill) D. Ziegler III Memorial Scholarship Fund

By C. David Pedri The Luzerne Foundation
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
Submitted Photo

It’s scholarship season at The Luzerne Foundation, and as we’ve shared previously in our Community Champion series, scholarships are an excellent way to give back to our community. Individuals and families who value education often create scholarship funds as well as others who create a scholarship fund to honor the memory of a loved one.

Whatever the reason, scholarships invest in the future of the next generation. The Luzerne Foundation is honored to share the story of our newest Scholarship, the Dr. William (Bill) Ziegler III Memorial Scholarship Fund of The Luzerne Foundation.

Dr. Bill Ziegler epitomized what it meant to live life to the fullest. Bill had a zest for life and an energy that was unmatched. His giving and caring heart, combined with Bill’s unique energy, gave him an uncanny ability to pull people into and engage them in whatever he was experiencing and share it with them. In addition, Bill had a tremendous love of family, friends, education, the Mountain Top Community, our youth, and sports.

When thinking about how to share Bill’s Legacy, his family turned to the definition of Legacy. One definition is “A Gift.” Bill’s family feels that he was a gift to them for the short time they had him and that he didn’t realize what a gift he was to everyone he touched – family, friends, his patients, strangers, and those he still had to meet. Bill shared all of his gifts with everyone he touched, every day, to the fullest extent possible and saw the good in everyone.

All of these gifts began with his family – Bill grew up around tennis – watching his parents play mixed doubles tournaments, playing USTA tennis with his dad, Bill Ziegler, Jr and playing tennis into adulthood. Bill started the Crestwood tennis program in 1995, and the program is still going strong. He passed his love of tennis onto our four children, and one of his proudest moments was watching his son Ben become the first boys’ district singles champion for the Crestwood School District in 2021.

From an early age, the importance of education and learning was another thing that was ingrained in Bill and his sisters, Dani and Shelly. His Mom, Sue Ziegler, was a longtime teacher and librarian in the Crestwood school district for over 40 Years. Bill embraced his parent’s love of learning and passed this love on to his children and other youth.

We tragically lost Bill in January 2022. His family decided a fitting way to pass on Bill’s Legacy is by assisting Crestwood School District tennis players going on to further their education. The hope is that those who receive the scholarship will take it as a gift from Bill’s Legacy, pass on his goodness, kindness, and positive attitude, and embrace life and all it offers.

Should you wish to support The Dr. William (Bill) D. Ziegler III Memorial Scholarship Fund of The Luzerne Foundation, please feel free to donate via the website listed below or by mail. If you are similar to the Ziegler family and have a cause near to your heart, and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania – please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

***

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This new weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.

