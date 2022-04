MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another type of preventable death is in the spotlight right now. That is carbon monoxide poisoning because this is National Poison Prevention Week. According to Consumer Reports, carbon monoxide poisoning is responsible for almost 50,000 emergency-room visits and 1,200 deaths each year in the U.S. Carbon...

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 18 DAYS AGO