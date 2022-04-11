ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zara Tindall surprises in the £45 high street outfit you need in your life

By Laura Sutcliffe
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the weekend, Zara Tindall headed to Aintree for the famous Grand National and looked incredibly chic for the big race. Showing us all how to dress for the races, Princess Anne's daughter wore a beautiful Lalage Beaumont fitted jacket and trousers in navy and added an eye-catching hat adorned with...

