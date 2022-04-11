ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

By Bobbie ALOTA, -
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGqTV_0f5kf4YQ00
At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines, authorities said Monday /AFP

At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines, authorities said Monday, after tropical storm Megi dumped heavy rain and disrupted travel ahead of the Easter holidays.

More than 13,000 people fled to emergency shelters as the storm pounded the region Sunday, the national disaster agency said, flooding houses, inundating fields, cutting off roads and knocking out power.

The central province of Leyte was among the hardest hit, with landslides leaving 21 people dead in four villages, Baybay City disaster officer Rhyse Austero told AFP.

Leyte's death toll adds to another three people killed on the main southern island of Mindanao, the national disaster agency said.

Photos posted on Facebook and verified by AFP show several houses buried in mud up to the rooftops in Bunga, one of the affected villages in Leyte.

"Yesterday the rain was so hard, it was non-stop for more than 24 hours," resident Hannah Cala Vitangcol told AFP.

The 26-year-old teacher fled with her family to a hotel Monday after waking to find nearby homes had been covered in an avalanche of mud.

"I was crying because I know the people buried there and I was also scared because there were mountains behind our house," she said.

Baybay City council member Mark Unlu-cay posted photos on Facebook showing survivors from another village, Kantagnos, being treated in hospital.

"It seems like the entire community... was badly hit by the landslide and the riverflow," he said.

Unlu-cay said he feared the death toll could rise after receiving reports that other villages had also been inundated by the waves of earth and mud.

Philippine Coast Guard and police personnel rescued people from their homes in the flooded town of Abuyog, carrying residents onto orange stretchers laid on floating boats.

- First major storm in 2022 -

Tropical storm Megi -- known in the Philippines by its local name Agaton -- is the first major storm to hit the disaster-prone country this year.

Whipping up seas, it forced dozens of ports to suspend operations and stranded nearly 6,000 people at the start of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The Philippines re-opened to fully vaccinated tourists from most countries in February after lifting most Covid-19 restrictions, and Easter is a popular holiday for domestic tourists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07J3ci_0f5kf4YQ00
The Philippine Coast Guard and police rescued people from their homes in the flooded town of Abuyog in Leyte province /Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)/AFP

The storm comes four months after a super typhoon devastated swathes of the archipelago nation, killing more than 400 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

Rai, the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines last year, intensified faster than expected, officials said previously.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.

The Philippines -- ranked among the most vulnerable nations to its impacts -- is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to have made landfall, leaving over 7,300 people dead or missing.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#Typhoon Haiyan#Typhoons#Mindanao#Extreme Weather#Megi#Baybay City Council
AFP

Nearly 60 dead in South Africa floods

The death toll from floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the South African port city of Durban and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal province has climbed to 59, authorities said on Tuesday. - Looting - The disaster management department in KwaZulu-Natal province, of which Durban is the largest city, urged people to stay at home and ordered those residing in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Tropical Storm Megi Hits Philippines, Leaving at Least 25 Dead

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine authorities said on Monday at least 25 people had died in landslides and floods caused by tropical storm Megi as it hit the eastern and southern coasts of the Southeast Asian country. The storm made landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 65 kilometres...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
NBC News

Watch: Rescuers evacuate people from floods in Philippines

Tropical storm Megi brought heavy rains and flooding to parts of the Philippines on Monday, killing at least 25 people, with at least six others reported missing in landslides. The coast guard, police and firefighters rescued some villagers in flooded communities, including some who were trapped on their roofs.April 12, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Death toll climbs in Philippines in wake of tropical storm

The first tropical storm to affect the Philippines in 2022 unleashed a deadly deluge as more than four dozen people were killed in landslides and flooding this week. Rescuers waded through chest-deep water in central and southern portions of the country as Tropical Storm Megi, known as Agaton in the Philippines, crawled across the region and unleashed relentless tropical downpours from Sunday to Tuesday, local time. Entire hillsides gave way in the deluge as some areas picked up more than half a foot of rain.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes part of China devastated by major 2008 quake

April 6 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake rattled an area of south-central China on Wednesday and was followed by a series of tremors that shook the geologically active country. The quake registered a magnitude of 5.2, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and struck near Yibin in China's Sichuan province. Yibin is located about 1,000 miles southwest of Beijing and 425 miles north of the China-Vietnam border.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Toll in South Africa's deadliest floods on record tops 300

The death toll from devastating floods in and around the South African port city of Durban has risen to 306, the government said Wednesday, after roads and hillsides were washed away as homes collapsed. "By the evening of 13th of April, we have been informed that the death toll from the floods disaster in KZN (KwaZulu-Natal) province has risen to 306 people" Nonala Ndlovu, spokeswoman for the provincial disaster management department said.
ENVIRONMENT
Science News

Climate change intensified deadly storms in Africa in early 2022

Climate change amped up the rains that pounded southeastern Africa and killed hundreds of people during two powerful storms in early 2022. But a dearth of regional data made it difficult to pinpoint just how large of a role climate change played, scientists said April 11 at a news conference.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano dormant 800 years

Hundreds of small earthquakes have been reported near a volcano in southeast Alaska believed to have been dormant for at least 800 years.The cause of the quakes under Mount Edgecumbe, a volcano near Sitka that resembles Mount Fuji in Japan, are not known. However, they may not be an indication of volcanic activity, said Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.Mount Edgecumbe is a 3,200-foot (976-meter) stratovolcano located on Kruzof Island, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Sitka. The volcano is part of a larger underwater volcanic field...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Study: Africa cyclones exacerbated by climate change

Extreme rainfall in southeast Africa has become heavier and more likely to occur during cyclones because of climate change, according to a new analysis released Monday by an international team of weather scientists. Multiple tropical storms that pummeled Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique earlier this year were analyzed by the World...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

AFP

56K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy