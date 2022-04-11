Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood schools on snow routes

A late-spring snowstorm delays Monday morning classes with many buses on snow routes throughout the area

A record-breaking area spring snowstorm means that many area school districts are delaying classes today with bus routes on a two-hour delay.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District is on a two-hour delay with buses running on regular routes. However, there will be no morning preschool

The Sherwood School District is also on a 2-hour delay with no morning preschool as well. Bus routes No. 2, 3, 4, 7, 10 and 17 are all on snow routes.

Finally, the Beaverton School District is on a two-hour delay with morning buses on snow routes.