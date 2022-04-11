ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times

Beaverton, Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood schools on snow routes

By Ray Pitz
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7ehK_0f5ken6N00 A late-spring snowstorm delays Monday morning classes with many buses on snow routes throughout the area

A record-breaking area spring snowstorm means that many area school districts are delaying classes today with bus routes on a two-hour delay.

The Tigard-Tualatin School District is on a two-hour delay with buses running on regular routes. However, there will be no morning preschool

The Sherwood School District is also on a 2-hour delay with no morning preschool as well. Bus routes No. 2, 3, 4, 7, 10 and 17 are all on snow routes.

Finally, the Beaverton School District is on a two-hour delay with morning buses on snow routes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

OPINION: Beaverton, Tigard call for road safety investments

Lacey Beaty & Jason Snider: 'ODOT can improve safety in the roadways that have long been declared a priority.'Washington County cities are rapidly growing, which means more people walking, biking, taking public transportation, and driving vehicles on our roads and highways. The cities of Beaverton and Tigard recently urged the Oregon Transportation Commission (OTC) to increase funding for urban street safety improvements. The recent tragic fatalities on Southwest Hall Boulevard in Beaverton and Tigard heighten the urgency of these requests. On March 15, 2022, a driver struck and killed a woman while she was walking in the crosswalk at the...
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Beaverton School District announces new superintendent

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton School District has announced that Dr. Gustavo Balderas will be its new superintendent effective July 1, following the retirement of its current superintendent Dan Grotting. Balderas served as the superintendent of the Eugene School district for five years from 2015-2020 and comes to the...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton elementary school raises $36,000 for heart research

Valley Catholic Elementary School raised the most funds for the Kids Heart Challenge out of all schools in the region.Valley Catholic Elementary School raised over $36,000 as part of the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge. The Kids Heart Challenge is an in-school curriculum that raises funds for the organization and encourages students to work on their physical and emotional well-being. At Valley Catholic, 219 students participated in activities in school and at home to raise $36,269 — the highest amount of any participating school in Oregon and Southwest Washington. A D V E R T I S I N...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

Residents, officials upset after fatal hit-and-run in Tigard

A planned protest calls for a safer Hall Boulevard. Tigard is negotiating who should pay to upgrade the state highway.Organizers are planning a protest to mark the one-month anniversary of a Tigard woman's death in a hit-and-run crash on Southwest Hall Boulevard next week. The protest will memorialize the pedestrian killed in the March 4 hit-and-run. It will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the site of the crash that killed Karen Kain, 57, and severely injured her 86-year-old mother, at the intersection of Hall Boulevard and Lucille Court. Organizer Kevin Votava said the demonstration...
TIGARD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tualatin#Preschool#Bus Routes#Education
The Times

Washington County opens inclement weather shelters for April snow

The Salvation Army Building in Hillsboro and the Beaverton Community Center welcome those seeking shelter.Editor's note: The shelters have closed, Washington County announced Thursday, April 14. The original story follows below. Responding to a rare blast of winter weather a month and a half into meteorological spring, Washington County says it has activated its severe weather shelters to give homeless residents a safe, warm place to sleep Monday night, April 11. Shelters at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 S.E. 21st Ave. in Hillsboro, and the Beaverton Community Center, 12350 S.W. Fifth St. in Beaverton, will be open at 7 p.m....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Tigard plans new reservoir for Sunrise Park

The planned 3-million reservoir will provide much of the water needed for the expanding River Terrace subdivisionTigard's Public Works Department has selected Sunrise Park to be the site of its new 3 million-gallon reservoir to help meet the needs of the rapidly growing River Terrace Community off of Roy Rogers Road. After a detailed review by the city's technical team, officials selected Sunrise Park as the site for its new Reservoir 18 and pump station project to be located on the northeast corner of Southwest 150th Avenue and Sunrise Lane. The 19.43-acre site was purchased through the city's...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Amazing Educators: Teaching the way it's meant to be in Tigard

John Ison entertains, informs and inspires his students with experiments and hands-on science projects. To prepare for the first week of school, high school biology teacher John Ison heads out to farming areas near Carlton, Oregon, to buy pig heads. He usually buys six — one for each of his classes at Tigard High School. He brings his students outside to review the various parts of the head, then dig a hole and mark the spot. Around the last day of school, the classes unearth the decayed heads. Ison said it's not so much a science lesson — although the...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Amazing Educators: Ready to learn, thanks to Tualatin teacher

Steve Johnson says building relationships with students is paramount before educating them. Having lived around the world at various points in his life, Steve Johnson is well aware of how best to reach his students — by building relationships and meeting them where they are in their lives. Johnson,...
The Times

Protesters push for safety improvements to Hall Boulevard

Up to 40 protesters show up Tuesday near a fatal hit-and-run crash scene, demanding crosswalks, lower speeds and more. Between 35 and 40 people gathered Tuesday evening, April 5, for a protest calling for the Oregon Department of Transportation to make necessary changes to improve safety along Hall Boulevard following the hit-and-run crash on March 4 that killed a 57-year-old Tigard resident. The protest commemorated the one-month anniversary of the death of Karen Kane, who was struck and killed along Southwest Hall Boulevard at Lucille Street. Kain's 86-year-old mother was struck too and severely injured in the crash. While no...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Eco-friendly salon opens in Tigard

Female-owned business transforms former Café Allegro building on Main Street into elegant spa and salon After some backbreaking remodeling to the former Café Allegro in downtown Tigard, an eco-friendly, female-owned salon and spa has opened its doors. LiveEdge Eco Salon opened in early March at 12394 S.W. Main St. Construction was a family affair, said owner Sydnie Bray, who has operated a salon in Oregon City since 2014. "My dad was our main contractor, and he really helped me," she said. Bray grew up on a 29-acre farm in Beavercreek, so she's no stranger to hard work. Her father, Nigel,...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Events: Rockin' blues, rival chefs among Westside A&E highlights

Check out what's happening in the arts and entertainment scene across Portland's Westside suburbs, from March 24 on.Exhibits MEMBER SHOW — The Village Gallery of Arts presents its second member show of the year through Sunday, March 27. This month's featured artist is watercolor painter Jung-Soo Pak, with art also presented from Kathy Deal. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill. GLOBAL WARNING — A group exhibit curated by Chehalem Cultural Center arts director Carissa Burkett features work addressing our global ecological concerns, displayed through Friday, April 1. Featured artists include Tyler Brumfield, Cynthia Camlin, Ann...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

DECISION 2022: We need stability to protect traumatized students

SD 13 candidate Chelsea King: 'It's time for state legislators to invest in the mental health needs of our students.'Pamplin recently featured an investigative article outlining the mental health and behavioral challenges faced by today's public school students. It also included an editorial advocating that local and state officials get together immediately and address the crisis. This call to action is both exemplary and timely. However, as a little history will point out, things aren't that simple. Read our March 8, 2022, special report on student mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I S...
WILSONVILLE, OR
The Times

NerdsToGo to open second Portland-area location in April

The local Oregon owner also was named franchisee of the year by the IT service brand.Computer services companies are seeing an increase in need. That's according to Rory Dunnaback, who opened up his first NerdsToGo franchise location on Main Street in downtown Milwaukie in February 2018 with his father, John Dunnaback. This April, they plan to open a second location in Tigard. "We want to be on the leading edge. We've got to find ways for Nerds to interact quickly and professionally with clients," Rory Dunnaback said. "Great employees are essential to establishing such a positive culture. The people I've...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

A&E: Quilt art, local composers featured on Westside

CREATIVE BRILLIANCE — Bonnie Burbidge, Elizabeth Higgins, Alice Hill, Jaymee Martin, Lynee Phelps, Justin Rueff, and Victoria Shaw share their artistic talents in this exhibit through April 22. All of the artists are educators at the Walters, and their work gives a glimpse into their class offerings. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

LETTERS: Beaverton City Council candidate makes pitch to voters

It's election season for The Times' reader mailbag, as this week's letters show.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Beaverton councilor hopeful makes her pitch I'm running for Beaverton City...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

A&E: Indie music icon, African diaspora dance on Westside

Venues in Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tualatin and beyond host arresting art and stunning shows, from April 14.Exhibits CREATIVE BRILLIANCE — Bonnie Burbidge, Elizabeth Higgins, Alice Hill, Jaymee Martin, Lynee Phelps, Justin Rueff, and Victoria Shaw share their artistic talents in this exhibit through April 22. All of the artists are educators at the Walters, and their work gives a glimpse into their class offerings. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. MARCH/APRIL ARTIST RECEPTION — The Valley Art Gallery is displaying the work of local artists Andrea O'Reilly, Carol Schallberger, Dave Weber and Maureen Zoebelein...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

OPINION: Tolling to encircle Oregon 'like a military blockade'

Bob Rubitschun: ODOT policies would have been unthinkable a few years ago; today, they're moving faster than a runaway freight train.It's now or never to speak your mind. We're about to lose the Oregon we love and cherish. ODOT has adopted an aggressive new revenue-collection strategy to tax motorists on our once-free roads. The "genie" is out of the bottle. Your choice is to tell the Oregon Legislature enough is enough or to reallocate your personal finances to pay for using Oregon roadways that already were paid for with taxpayer money. Greg Johnson, a joint appointee for ODOT and its...
OREGON STATE
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
52
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy