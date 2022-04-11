ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, OR

Snow showers expected throughout the week in Sandy

By Brittany Allen
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Partial sun and warmer temperatures expected for Easter Sunday after week of snow and rain

Snow plows are already hard at work this morning as unseasonable cold weather has hit the Sandy and Metro areas.

Sunday, April 10, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning, to remain in effect until 5 p.m. Monday, April 11.

According to the warning, heavy snowfall is expected, with total snow accumulations of 12-20 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph in the Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. For Gresham, the NWS issued a winter weather advisory, saying snow was expected. They added that snow accumulations between one half inch and 2 inches are possible, with locations west of Hillsboro and elevations above 500 feet potentially seeing snow accumulations between 3 to 6 inches.

A few inches have already blanketed Gresham, Sandy and Estacada as of 7 a.m. today, with more still falling. Oregon Trail and schools in East Multnomah County have cancelled all classes, virtual and in-person today, because of the unusual spring storm.

As the day progresses, rain and snow showers are expected, with it turning to only rain showers after 3 p.m.

The high of the day is projected at 40 degrees, with west southwest winds of 8-16 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph adding to the chill. A total daytime snow accumulation of two to four inches is possible.

Tonight the snow level is expected to drop from 2,000 feet to 1,200 feet after midnight, with new snow accumulation of a half an inch possible. The low is projected at 33 degrees.

Snow showers are likely again tomorrow before noon, followed by rain and snow showers and possibly some. The snow level is expected to drop to 1,100 feet during the day and as low as 1,000 feet at night, accompanied by the potential for less than one inch of new snow accumulation. The estimated high for Tuesday, April 12, is 42 degrees with a low of 31 degrees.

The pattern of morning snow and rain showers continues into Wednesday and Thursday, with little to no snow accumulation expected. Highs are predicted to remain in the low 40s, with lows in the low 30s.

By Friday, the snow level is expected to begin to rise again, with the possibility of mixed rain and snow showers, which turn to all rain as we head into the weekend. By Easter Sunday, there is a predicted high of 53 degrees and partial sun.

