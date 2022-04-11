ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, OR

UPDATE: Winter weather closes Oregon Trail schools for Monday, April 11

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cv1s8_0f5kc5cC00 All OTSD classes, online and in-person, are canceled for the day due to road conditions

UPDATE: All Oregon Trail schools are closed for Monday, April 11, as of 7:29 a.m.

All Welches area buses are on snow routes and all Oregon Trail schools are on late-start schedules this morning because of winter weather and road conditions. Kindergarten through eighth grade classes will start two hours late, and students at Sandy High will begin after a one-hour delay, but attend virtually. Blended Learning students are on the regular schedule with virtual classes today. Those participating in Community Connections will start two hours late. Morning Headstart classes are canceled.

For more information, visit www.oregontrailschools.com/transportation.

WSMV

Monday evening weather update from News4

WE REMAIN UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING IN ADVANCE OF A LINE OF HEAVY RAIN AND STORMS THAT’S EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH THE MID-STATE. Monday morning FIRST ALERT forecast. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Monday early morning FIRST ALERT forecast. Updated: 18...
ENVIRONMENT
Sandy, OR
