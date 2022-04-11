Wolves Extend Head Coach Chris Finch Amid Impressive Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the Timberwolves on the precipice of the playoffs, the team announced a contract extension for head coach Chris Finch and his staff Monday.

The Wolves said it’s a multi-year extension but did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Finch took over after Ryan Saunders was fired midway through the 2020-2021 season. In his first full year as coach, Finch has led the Wolves to a 46-36 record, their best since 2017, and a spot in the play-in tournament.

Finch also masterminded a Wolves offense that led the league in points per game for the first time in franchise history.

“It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward,” Finch said in a statement.

The Wolves will play the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. A win will put them in the playoffs as the 7th seed.

This is Finch’s first head coaching job in the NBA. Before coming to Minnesota, his most recent position was assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors.