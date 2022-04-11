ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves Extend Head Coach Chris Finch Amid Impressive Season

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the Timberwolves on the precipice of the playoffs, the team announced a contract extension for head coach Chris Finch and his staff Monday.

The Wolves said it’s a multi-year extension but did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Finch took over after Ryan Saunders was fired midway through the 2020-2021 season. In his first full year as coach, Finch has led the Wolves to a 46-36 record, their best since 2017, and a spot in the play-in tournament.

Finch also masterminded a Wolves offense that led the league in points per game for the first time in franchise history.

MORE: How Does The NBA Play-In Tournament Work?

“It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward,” Finch said in a statement.

The Wolves will play the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. A win will put them in the playoffs as the 7th seed.

This is Finch’s first head coaching job in the NBA. Before coming to Minnesota, his most recent position was assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors.

CBS Minnesota

Wolves Fans Pumped For Postseason Possibilities: ‘They’ve Been Loyal To Us’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NBA regular season is over, but Minnesota Timberwolves fans are ready for even more basketball. The team plays in the play-in tournament Tuesday, with a shot to make the playoffs for the first time in four years. “When they keep winning, us Minnesotans, we support our teams,” said Wolves fan Carlo Sendrijas from Shakopee. Sunday night wrapped up one of the Wolves’ best regular seasons in years, but no one’s satisfied with just that. “Everybody’s mind is already on Tuesday night,” said Ethan Casson, the CEO of the Timberwolves and Lynx. Count on the fans to come up big in that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota's Miss Basketball 2022 is Amaya Battle of Hopkins

MINNEAPOLIS — After a decorated high school career, Amaya Battle is adding another award to her trophy case. The senior player from Hopkins was named Minnesota's Miss Basketball on Saturday. This award is given to the top senior girls' basketball player. Battle is credited with taking Hopkins to a...
HOPKINS, MN
