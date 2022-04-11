ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

FTC Sues Walmart and Kohl’s Over Falsely Advertising Some Products as Bamboo

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OjPM_0f5kbrQG00

Click here to read the full article.

The Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on Walmart and Kohl’s for allegedly falsely advertising some products.

The agency filed a suit against the two retailers on Friday in the District of Columbia, claiming that they “falsely” marketed dozens of rayon textile products as bamboo.” The FTC, which aims to protect and inform consumers, also alleged that both companies made “deceptive environmental claims” by marketing that their bamboo textiles were made via eco-friendly processes, which is rarely the case when it comes to converting bamboo into rayon.

“Kohl’s and Walmart are paying millions of dollars under the FTC’s Penalty Offense Authority for mislabeling their rayon products as bamboo,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a release . “False environmental claims harm both consumers and honest businesses, and companies that greenwash can expect to pay a price.”

In the complaints, the FTC highlighted that certain products at Walmart and Kohl’s such as sheets, towels and blankets that claim to be made from bamboo and eco-friendly are actually made from rayon, a man-made fiber that requires toxic chemicals in its conversion process. Advertising the products as bamboo-based without disclosing the actual fiber names violates the Textile Act and Rules, which requires such details to prevent against falsely advertised products.

To address the violations, the FTC proposed that Kohl’s and Walmart stop falsely advertising products as bamboo or eco-friendly and pay $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively, in civil penalties. Both companies have settled the suit with the FTC.

According a Kohl’s spokesperson, the company reached a settlement with the FTC and continues to “take these regulations seriously.”

Walmart said it was “pleased” to be able to work with the FTC to resolve these issues. According to a recent filing, Walmart has been ordered to pay $3 million within seven days.

“We are committed to being the most trusted retailer and take these claims seriously,” a company spokesperson said. “We hold ourselves accountable when issues like this are raised. We have worked to strengthen our product description programs and expect our suppliers to provide products that comply with all laws, including those around labeling.”

Walmart is also currently tied up in a lawsuit with Vans, regarding the sale of certain shoes. A federal judge last week blocked Walmart from continuing to sell certain shoes that are “confusingly similar” to Vans’ registered trademarks and protectable trade dress during the duration of the litigation between both parties. The opinion represents the use of a preliminary injunction, which is meant to help prevent a party in a lawsuit from suffering irreparable harm if no injunction is issued during litigation.

Walmart has also filed a lawsuit against its big-box rival BJ’s Wholesale, alleging that it stole the self-checkout technology it uses in its Sam’s Club wholesale warehouse chain.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Penalty Offense Authority
KTSM

Walmart looking at U.S. grown products in “Open Call”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For all the small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to sell their product under the world’s biggest retail company, Walmart Inc. announced the open application period for its Open Call sourcing event. This is for all businesses that either make, grow, or assemble their product in the United States. […]
EL PASO, TX
WWD

Walmart, Kohl’s Respond to FTC’s $5.5M Penalty for ‘Misleading’ Eco Claims

Click here to read the full article. The Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on greenwashing in product advertising, with Walmart Inc. and Kohl’s Corp. the subject of the latest offense. On April 8, the FTC issued court order penalties to Kohl’s for $2.5 million and Walmart for $3 million, regarding “bamboo” and eco claims they determined were misleading to consumers.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection “Kohl’s and Walmart are paying millions of dollars under the FTC’s Penalty Offense Authority for mislabeling their rayon products as bamboo,” Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau...
ECONOMY
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Trademarks
DFW Community News

Here’s Why Costco Gas is So Cheap

I love Costco and I have always wondered why the Costco gas is so cheap!. Not only can I get insanely cheap items in bulk, but I can save a ton while filling up my SUV with gas. If you haven’t thought of it before, you might now – Just...
MCKINNEY, TX
Digital Trends

Walmart just knocked $600 off this 75-inch TV’s price tag

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to go big with your entertainment setup, the TCL Class 4-Series 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV is seeing a huge discount at Walmart right now. Its sale price is just $698, which is a massive savings of $602 off its regular price of $1,300. This is one of the best Walmart TV deals you’ll find, and 4K TV deals like this don’t come around often. Click over to Walmart to claim yours now.
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
Footwear News

Footwear News

109K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy