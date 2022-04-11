ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson Speaks on Supreme Court Nomination: ‘I Am the Dream and the Hope of the Slave’

 4 days ago

Ketanji Brown Jackson made history last week when she became the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court.

On Friday, on the South Lawn of the White House, Jackson delivered a speech where, filled with emotion, she celebrated her historic new position.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we’ve made it. We’ve made it. All of us,” Jackson she said, standing alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jackson secured bipartisan support — 53 to 47, with all Democrats in favor. Senators Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, were the only Republicans to vote in favor of her confirmation.

“The path was cleared for me so that I might rise to this occasion,” she said. “And in the poetic words of Dr. Maya Angelou, I do so now while ‘bringing the gifts my ancestors gave, I am the dream and the hope of the slave.'”

Jackson added, “I strongly believe that this is a moment in which all Americans can take great pride. We have come a long way toward perfecting our union. In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden vowed to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court after then-Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plans to retire.

“The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It’s long overdue in my view,” Biden said at the time.

The Biden administration has assembled one of the most diverse in the history of the country.

Comments / 611

Griffin
3d ago

If the woman who is just confirmed to the Supreme Court can’t define the word woman, how do we know first African woman was confirmed and not a goldfish? 😂😂😂😂

Reply(29)
316
AP_000165.5fe21a216b0041cdbd76305db155793d.2342
3d ago

Biden’s always lying to get the black vote. She’s not a product of slavery. Not a good mentality to bring to the Supreme Court. Supposed to be an impartial body.

Reply(11)
215
Michael Eveleigh
3d ago

You are not a slave! You my dear we’re given the opportunity to educate yourself and become unfortunately a Supreme Court Justice! Don’t equate yourself to being a slave!

Reply(23)
221
The Week

Anita Hill reacts to Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation: 'We should all be celebrating'

Anita Hill is reacting with "pure joy" to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation after condemning the Senate's "shocking" hearings. Hill, who testified about her sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, shared her reaction on CNN to Jackson being confirmed as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: ‘I’m sorry, (Judge) Jackson’

The political theater surrounding the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has often been equally amusing and frustrating, especially because the outcome is pre-determined given Democratic control of the Senate. The only suspense is whether any Republicans will vote for her. Presidents have made 165...
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
HollywoodLife

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Husband And Daughters Applaud Her Confirmation At WH Ceremony

Patrick G. Jackson sat proudly with his daughters Talia and Leila, as they celebrated Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation. Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband Patrick G. Jackson and their daughters Talia and Leila all beamed with pride at the celebration ceremony for the designated Supreme Court Justice’s confirmation on Friday April 8. Ketanji’s husband and daughters looked so excited to see Ketanji deliver a tearful and powerful speech to celebrate the historic occasion. “It took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States,” she proclaimed.
Salon

"Little maggot-infested man": Tom Cotton slammed for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
Fox News

Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
Fox News

Reporters call for White House to 'simply ignore' Supreme Court decisions

Some reporters are calling on President Biden to ignore Supreme Court decisions that they believe are politically motivated. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court temporarily reinstated a Trump-era that limits the power of the states to block energy projects that can potentially pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. In a split 5-4 decision, the justices overturned a lower court judge’s order to throw out the rule until the Biden administration can implement a new rule which is expected in spring 2023.
