Serena Williams Hints at Wimbledon Return: ‘I’ve Got to Play’

By Yah Yah
Shine My Crown
 1 day ago

Tennis champion Serena Williams will be returning to Wimbledon this year, according to a clip shared on her social media.

Williams, a 23-time grand slam champ, revealed the news to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“We’ve been talking about my comeback, and he’s been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon,” she said via Instagram Story. “Can’t wait!”

“Wimbledon’s before the US Open,” she explained while backstage at Miami’s Bitcoin 2022 conference. “I’ve got to play Wimbledon first,” she said, also hinting that she also planned to tackle the Open, adding that it is “Exciting!”

“She’s back,” Rodgers said at the end of the video.

In December, Williams announced her withdrawal from the Australian Open. “I am not where I need to be physically to compete,” Williams said at the time.

The athlete played on June 29 at Wimbledon 2021 but was forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury. Williams also missed the postponed 2020 Summer Games and the 2021 US Open, all due to injury.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams said in a statement on Instagram. “New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon.”

During her hiatus, the venture capitalist and her sister Venus Williams served as executive producers on the Oscar award-winning movie “King Richard.”

“You know it was, it definitely was. I’ve gotten so used to it now that, now when I see him, I’m like ‘hey dad’ (laughs). But in the beginning, it was definitely weird because it just was just weird,” she told Trevor Noah of seeing Will Smith as her dad.

Bossip

Cam Newton Blasts Ladies ' Who Can't Cook' , Causes Internet Chaos

Another day, another dialogue about podcasts and topics surrounding women. Cam Newton recently joined Gillie and Wallo on their Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and during the episode, he discussed his past football career and status as a current free agent. The episode ended up going viral for multiple...
CELEBRITIES
