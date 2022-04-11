ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Free Easter Hams to be Given Away Today in Dubuque

By Ken Peiffer
 3 days ago
The Dubuque Hy-Vee grocery stores and area first responders have partnered with Hormel Foods to give away Easter hams today. The...

Hy-Vee & Hormel Help People in Need This Holiday

Hams for the Holidays is back! Mark your calendars because there’s a big delivery coming to Dubuque, Iowa and it’s all for families in need! Hy-Vee One Step is partnering with Hormel Foods and local first responders to give away 300 FREE Hormel Cure 81 hams during a contactless, drive-thru event on Monday, April 11th. This event starts at 5 p.m. at Church of Nativity located at 1225 Alta Visita Street in Dubuque. Visit their team and they will safely load your free ham into your vehicle for you and your family to enjoy, just in time for Easter. All hams are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
#Easter#Grocery Shopping#Vehicles#Food Drink#Free Easter Hams#Given Away Today#Hormel Foods
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

