Kenneth L. Schitter, 92, of Jasper, passed away at 3:54 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana surrounded by family. Kenneth was born in Jasper on May 4, 1929, to Sylvester and Leona (Eckert) Schitter. He married Mary Catherine Stenftenagel...