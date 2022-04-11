Learning Center to host GRE preparation workshop

The National FinTech Center at Morgan State University is collaborating with Hyperledger Foundation, a project of the Linux Foundation, and Chainyard to present “Build Your Own NFT with Hyperledger Fabric.” This will be a two-part virtual workshop series on Thursday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET and on Thursday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. Faculty and students from Morgan State University and all HBCUs are invited to attend. Admission is free, but advance registration is required.

EDUCATION ・ 23 DAYS AGO