Oktibbeha County, MS

Learning Center to host GRE preparation workshop

By ITS Web Development Team
msstate.edu
 2 days ago

The Learning Center is hosting a GRE workshop 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at Room...

www.msstate.edu

Related
VISTA.Today

Center Valley’s DeSales MBA to Hold One Credit Workshops

DeSales MBA is offering One Credit workshop courses through this upcoming Spring. Classes are open to all individuals with a bachelor’s degree. April 9 and April 23 – Introduction to Consulting. 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. Become familiar with the consulting business, the types of career paths,...
COLLEGES
WEAR

UWF College of Business hosts free financial workshops

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A series of free financial workshops will be put to together by The University of West Florida and the Gulf Winds Cares Foundation, completely open to the public. The workshops are aimed at covering financial topics to guide people through the fields of accounting and personal finance.
PENSACOLA, FL
Baltimore Times

National FinTech Center at Morgan Collaborates with Hyperledger Foundation to Host Two-Part Hyperledger NFT Workshop

The National FinTech Center at Morgan State University is collaborating with Hyperledger Foundation, a project of the Linux Foundation, and Chainyard to present “Build Your Own NFT with Hyperledger Fabric.” This will be a two-part virtual workshop series on Thursday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET and on Thursday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET. Faculty and students from Morgan State University and all HBCUs are invited to attend. Admission is free, but advance registration is required.
EDUCATION
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Job Opportunities to Explore at Women's Job Fair

A women focused virtual job fair is a free event happening April 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is presented by the Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations with the Working Solutions Job Center. Job seekers can explore non traditional career opportunities for women. There are instant interviews and...
JOBS

