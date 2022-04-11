ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wanted's Jay McGuiness pays poignant tribute to Tom Parker

By Write For Us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Parker's bandmate Jay McGuiness has shared a beautiful tribute to the late singer, who passed away last month. The Wanted star Parker died at the age of 33 at the end of March, a year and a half after having been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. McGuiness...

Daily Mail

'You are a true hero': The Wanted's Tom Parker is praised by his bandmate Max George after their tour performance... as his wife Kelsey brings their kids to watch from the audience

Tom Parker has been praised as a 'hero' by his The Wanted bandmate Max George following their penultimate tour performance in Liverpool. The longtime pals apeared in good spirits as they relaxed backstage at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool where Tom's wife Kelsey brought their children Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, one, to watch him perform.
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
Hello Magazine

David Muir returns to GMA for emotional tribute to Robin Roberts

David Muir is part of a large group of Good Morning America stars who are celebrating the tenure and achievements of a key member of the team. The ABC anchor joined in to pay tribute to GMA's Robin Roberts ahead of her milestone on-air celebration, when she marks 20 years with the morning show.
Jay Mcguiness
Max George
Star Parker
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
The Resident star's season 5 exit confirmed

The Resident spoilers follow. A newly introduced character on Fox's medical drama The Resident has left the show. TVLine reports that Miles Fowler, who plays newbie Trevor, has exited the series only seven months after his character made his debut in scrubs. The actor's last episode as a doctor at...
#The Wanted
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
E! News

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
CinemaBlend

After Taylor Hawkins' Tragic Passing, Tom Morello, Travis Barker, Questlove And More Pay Tribute

The sudden death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has led to an outpouring of support for the musician’s family and the surviving band members. It has also led to a ton of stories, tributes and remembrances from other celebrities across the world of entertainment. Hawkins was someone who attracted friends and admirers wherever he went thanks to his fun and unique spirit, and their tearful remembrances are now everywhere on social media.
CinemaBlend

After Jesse Williams' Ex Blamed Grey's Anatomy Exit For His Child Support Issues, He Got Good News In Court

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams and ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee haven’t had the easiest road in regards to co-parenting since their divorce. The former couple most recently traded barbs over the amount of money the actor paid in child support, with Williams requesting a reduction in his his $40,000 monthly payments to reflect his lower income since his exit from the hit ABC medical drama. Despite Drake-Lee’s strong opinions regarding his Grey’s departure, the courts have ruled in Williams’ favor.
digitalspy.com

The Boys star has show cancelled by Netflix after just one season

The Boys star Elisabeth Shue's latest show On the Verge has been quietly cancelled. The actress played Anne in the 12-episode Netflix show about four middle-aged women from different socio-economical backgrounds navigating the curveballs of love and work in a pre-pandemic Los Angeles. The news was confirmed by show creator...
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
digitalspy.com

EE - Sarah Hills

Would anyone else like to see Kathy's niece Sarah Hills return for a short stint?. I know she wasn't overly popular, but I didn't mind her and it would give Kathy some more screentime which is always welcome. Id be up for a return. Just not at present. We need...
