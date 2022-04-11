‘Nimona’: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed & Eugene Lee Yang To Topline Animated Pic From Netflix And Annapurna

Click here to read the full article.

Chloë Grace Moretz ( Mother/Android ), Riz Ahmed ( Sound of Metal ) and Eugene Lee Yang ( Spring Bloom ) will lead the animated film Nimona , based on ND Stevenson’s New York Times bestselling graphic novel, which is heading to Netflix in 2023.

In the film from directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane ( Spies in Disguise ), Knight Ballister Boldheart (Ahmed) is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Moretz), a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he’s sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone. Yang is playing a character named Ambrosius Goldenloin.

Netflix partnered with Annapurna Pictures on Nimona when production began early last year. Roy Lee, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary are producing, with Robert L. Baird, Megan Ellison and Andrew Millstein exec producing, and DNEG handling animation for the feature.

Moretz was recently seen in the Hulu sci-fi thriller Mother/Android, and will next star in the Amazon sci-fi series The Peripheral , Anne Sewitsky’s thriller White Night with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Kike Maillo’s crime drama Love Is a Gun .

Ahmed recently shared an Oscar with Aneil Karia for the live-action short The Long Goodbye , which he co-wrote and starred in. The actor will next appear in Yann Demange’s sci-fi drama, Exit West . Other recent credits include the films Encounter , Mogul Mowgli and Sound of Metal , and the Netflix series The OA .

Yang will next be seen in Cole Evans’ romantic drama Spring Bloom , with Jack McDormand and Nora Zehetner. Additional credits include the podcast series Classified and Brooklyn Nine-Nine .

A first-look still from Nimona unveiled by Netflix today can be found below.