Mainland Alum Chase Petty Makes 2022 Pro Debut

The Bowie Baysox won their first game of the season in a slugfest with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday, fighting through three lead changes to an 11-6 final. Bowie plated six runs in the seventh inning, but the key performance belonged to Hudson Haskin. The Bowie outfielder matched a Baysox record by smacking three home runs, becoming just the sixth player in team history to do so.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO