Cincinnati, OH

Mainland Alum Chase Petty Makes 2022 Pro Debut

By Mike Gill
 1 day ago
Mainland Regional high school alum Chase Petty made his 2022 professional debut on Saturday, pitching for the Daytona Tortugas in Single-A. The 19-year old pitcher...

