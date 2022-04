EA has been promising us a new Need For Speed game for a few years now, but have been sparse with official details as the company moves around development. Criterion Games, developers of numerous Burnout titles and Need For Speed: Most Wanted, is developing the as yet untitled game. However, when Battlefield 2042 began flopping around like a fish on land, EA moved the team at Criterion to clean up duty, and the next entry into the racing franchise was delayed. This led many to question what was going on with development, though rumours suggested that the 2021 game was moved to a late 2022 or early 2023 release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO