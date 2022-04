LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Game Trailer Finally Released. During the recent Future Games Show Spring Showcase, a new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released. As the name of the trailer implies, the “Darkness Rises” trailer heavily focuses on the villains from the game, including Darth Vader, Jango Fett, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, and more. With the trailer lasting more than two minutes, it gives the fans a good look at some of the pivotal moments from the movies, including the battle of Obi-Wan and Anakin in Mustafar, the clash of Vader and Luke on Bespin, and more. The trailer shows some of the darker moments in the Star Wars saga, but the trademark humor of LEGO can still be found in it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 DAYS AGO