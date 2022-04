The Golden State Warriors won their final five games of the NBA regular season, securing the three-seed in the Western Conference. With the NBA play-in tournament set to start on Tuesday, the Warriors are one of the few teams who know for sure who they will be playing in the playoffs. They will take on the Denver Nuggets, led by many people’s pick for MVP this season, Nikola Jokic.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO