T.I. Booed Over The Weekend During Brooklyn Comedy Set

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
 1 day ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

T.I. is going full speed ahead with his fledgling comedy career but it looks like the early returns coming his way aren’t necessarily working in his favor. Soon after a rather tense incident involving another comedian that has since been squashed , Tip was at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where he was greeted with a chorus of boos.

The rapper and comedian born Clifford Harris was part of the lineup for the April Fools Comedy Jam featuring Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Joe Torry, Jacob Williams, Rip Micheals, Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, and Tony Roberts. The show also featured performances from Lil’ Kim, Moneybagg Yo, and T.I. himself.

News of T.I. getting booed began to crop up on social media and video footage soon followed. Because the whole show isn’t being aired, it isn’t known if T.I. was getting the jeers due to his recent run-in with Lauren Knight or if he was bombing badly onstage.

Check out the footage below.

Photo: Getty

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

T.I. Denies Calling Comedian Lauren Knight a Bitch, Knight Shares Proof That He Did

T.I. has come out and denied calling comedian Lauren Knight a "bitch" during a verbal altercation onstage, but the comic apparently has receipts proving otherwise. In the wake of a spat on Monday night (April 4) between Tip and Knight, in which the Atlanta rapper was seen on video confronting the comedian over a joke she made about sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, T.I. hit up Instagram Live to make a case to his 14.2 million followers that he never referred to Knight as a "bitch."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I Responds To Being Booed During His Comedy Set At The Barclays Center

On Saturday (April 9), T.I made a guest appearance at the April Fools Comedy Jam at the Barclays Center. While fans expected him to peform some of his songs, he chose to do comedy instead. Based on clips circulating around social media, the crowd wasn't interested and gave him boos during his set. To clear the air after his set, T.I went live with Michael Blackson on Instagram to talk about his perspective on his performance.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Godfrey Clarifies Misunderstanding With T.I.’s Comedy Set After Rapper Voiced Displeasure Over Recent Incident

In an interview on the Breakfast Club, comedian Godfrey clarified his recent situation with T.I. after the two traded comments about a comedy set in Atlanta. The comic took issue with T.I. taking the stage after him last month to deliver some stand-up, despite Godfrey being billed as the headliner. “As a headliner, no one is supposed to go up after you,” he said on an episode of his podcast In Godfrey We Trust.
CELEBRITIES
