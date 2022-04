Home Runs for Heroes is a program that you might not be aware of even though we have been a part of it from the inception and have promoted it fairly heavily over the previous 13 years. Just like the Jersey Shore BlueClaws kicked off their season on Friday so did this program which awards grants to charitable organizations that support active duty military families as well as veterans who have served our country.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO