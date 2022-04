Click here to read the full article. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will move under HBO’s purview upon the completion of Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, which will result in the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday, Variety has learned exclusively. Allison Page, president of Magnolia, which is a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., will report directly to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys. Bloys is one of the few top WarnerMedia execs still standing following this week’s mass exodus ahead of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger’s close, which was capped off by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO