ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Poison’s Rikki Rockett Has Married Longtime Girlfriend TC Smith

By Chad Childers
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Poison extended family just became a little larger as Poison drummer Rikki Rockett made it official by marrying his longtime girlfriend TC Smith over the weekend. The couple were wed on Saturday (April 9) at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif., with the choice of venue...

1019therock.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Shahs of Sunset’ Canceled After 9 Seasons

The Bravo reality series Shahs of Sunset has been canceled after nine seasons following the arrest of cast member Mike Shouhed on charges of domestic violence. According to TMZ, production sources claimed that the series had simply run its course, and the decision was made to end it. However, the cancellation comes after Monday’s report that Shouhed was arrested by the LAPD on March 27 on a charge of “intimate partner violence with injury.” According to People, the reality star was released after paying a $50,000 bond and is due back in court on July 25.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Shares Sweet, Yet Sad Story Of How She Met Boyfriend Ant Anstead

The Oscar winner opened up about how a grieving process ended up bringing her together with the British television host. How it all began! Renée Zellweger revealed the origin story of her red-hot romance with boyfriend Ant Anstead! The Oscar winner, 52 opened up about the “serendipitous” meeting between her and the British television host, 42, in 2021 that ended up igniting their love for each other. While the introduction was undoubtedly an adorable meet-cute, there was also a shadow of sadness to it, as Renee was grieving the loss of her good friend and publicist Nanci Ryder, who passed way in June 2020 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Rikki Rockett
Person
Bobby Dall
Person
Bret Michaels
Person
Fred Coury
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The Poison#Cancer Survivor#Rikki Tc
Decider.com

Bravo’s ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Canceled, in Wake of Domestic Violence Arrest

According to reports from People and Page Six, Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset has been canceled after nine seasons on air. Despite claims that the reality series had become too expensive to continue making, there is speculation that the show’s sudden end may also be related to the recent arrest of show cast member Mike Shouhed. A recent article from Page Six broke news of Shouhed’s March 27 arrest by the Los Angeles Police Department for domestic violence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

‘Love Is Blind’ star Shake slams ‘sad’ Nick Lachey with ‘Newlyweds’ clip

“Love Is Blind” star Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee put Nick Lachey on blast for not being chivalrous in his past marriage to Jessica Simpson. The reality star, 33, posted a throwback clip from MTV’s “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” to his Instagram Story Monday and called the 98 Degrees singer, who co-hosts the Netflix show with current wife Vanessa Lachey, “sad.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bachelor in Paradise’s Maurissa Gunn Is ‘Still Looking for Love’ After Riley Christian Split: ‘It Really Sucks’

Getting back out there. Following her split from Riley Christian, Maurissa Gunn got candid about exploring the dating scene again. “I want Bachelor Nation to know that I’m still looking for love. Love is the most important thing to me. I want a husband. Seriously, it sucks!” Gunn, 25, shared during an interview with BachelorNation […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy