Dollar mixed

KULR8
 1 day ago

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North...

www.kulr8.com

MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
State
New York State
AOL Corp

Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul’08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Dollar#North American
Financial World

Dollar Index hits 100 for first time in 2 years as treasury yields spike to 3-yr high

The US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average spiked above 100 in nearly two years on Friday with US Treasury bond notes soaring to a fresh 3-year peak. Apart from that, the US Dollar Index had reported its largest weekly gain in more than a month, as minutes from the March 15-16 Fed policy meet that underscored a quicker squeezing of US Central Bank’s asset holding alongside hawkish remarks from a number of Fed policymakers this week, had added to investors’ optimism.
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold rises as investors digest U.S. rate hike expectations

Gold prices rose on Friday even as investors weighed expectations of aggressive U.S. interest rate increases and jitters over high inflation and the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,943.70 per ounce and is up nearly 1.1% for the week. U.S. gold futures ticked upward...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Wall Street stumbles as surging Treasury yields slam growth stocks

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday as investors started the holiday-shortened week in a risk-off mood, as rising bond yields weighed on market-leading growth stocks ahead of crucial inflation data. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended deep in negative territory, with tech...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Dollar Near 5-year Peak To Yen Before Fed; Aussie Weak Amid China Risks

The dollar traded near a five-year high against the yen on Wednesday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve policy decision, with the Ukraine war and China's surging COVID-19 cases as the backdrop. Treasury yields surged ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee decision, buoying the dollar against its Japanese peer,...
MARKETS
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY

