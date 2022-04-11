Dollar mixed

The US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average spiked above 100 in nearly two years on Friday with US Treasury bond notes soaring to a fresh 3-year peak. Apart from that, the US Dollar Index had reported its largest weekly gain in more than a month, as minutes from the March 15-16 Fed policy meet that underscored a quicker squeezing of US Central Bank’s asset holding alongside hawkish remarks from a number of Fed policymakers this week, had added to investors’ optimism.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO